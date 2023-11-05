The Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) and the New York Giants (2-6) square off at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Giants

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

Raiders Insights

The Raiders score 7.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Giants allow (23.4).

The Raiders rack up 268.3 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 338.9 the Giants give up per matchup.

Las Vegas rushes for 70.0 yards per game, 57.4 fewer than the 127.4 New York allows per contest.

This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 16 times, eight more than the Giants' takeaways (8).

Raiders Home Performance

The Raiders' average points scored at home (18.7) is higher than their overall average (15.8). But their average points allowed at home (17.7) is lower than overall (23.4).

The Raiders accumulate 329.7 yards per game at home (61.4 more than their overall average), and concede 292.3 at home (45.3 less than overall).

At home, Las Vegas accumulates 246.7 passing yards per game and concedes 193.0. That's more than it gains overall (198.3), and less than it allows (197.0).

At home, the Raiders accumulate 83.0 rushing yards per game and give up 99.3. That's more than they gain overall (70.0), and less than they allow (140.6).

At home, the Raiders convert 40.5% of third downs and allow 41.0% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (32.6%), and less than they allow (45.2%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 New England W 21-17 CBS 10/22/2023 at Chicago L 30-12 FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit L 26-14 ABC/ESPN 11/5/2023 New York - FOX 11/12/2023 New York - NBC 11/19/2023 at Miami - CBS 11/26/2023 Kansas City - CBS

