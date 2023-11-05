Raiders vs. Giants Injury Report — Week 9
Going into their matchup with the New York Giants (2-6), the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) will be monitoring eight players on the injury report. The game starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, November 5 at Allegiant Stadium.
In their last game, the Raiders were defeated by the Detroit Lions 26-14.
The Giants' most recent outing finished in a 13-10 loss to the New York Jets.
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Thayer Munford
|OT
|Neck
|Out
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Luke Masterson
|LB
|Concussion
|Out
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Hand
|Questionable
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|Concussion
|Out
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|Ribs
|Out
|Graham Gano
|K
|Knee
|Out
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Dexter Lawrence
|DL
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|OLB
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Raiders vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Raiders Season Insights
- The Raiders have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking second-worst with 268.3 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 19th in the NFL (337.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Raiders rank third-worst in scoring offense (15.8 points per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 22nd with 23.4 points allowed per game.
- The Raiders are putting up 198.3 passing yards per game offensively this season (22nd in NFL), and they are allowing 197.0 passing yards per game (ninth) on the other side of the ball.
- Las Vegas ranks worst in rushing offense (70.0 rushing yards per game) and third-worst in rushing defense (140.6 rushing yards per game allowed) this season.
- The Raiders have forced eight total turnovers (24th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 16 times (30th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -8, the worst in the league.
Raiders vs. Giants Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-120), Giants (+100)
- Total: 37.5 points
