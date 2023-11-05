Raiders vs. Giants Player Props & Odds – Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:56 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
At 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders are at home against the New York Giants.
Aiming to bet on player props in this outing between the Raiders and the Giants? Keep reading for the player props for the top contributors.
Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds
- Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +400
- Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210
Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds
- Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +490
- Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250
More Raiders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Davante Adams
|-
|-
|71.5 (-113)
|Austin Hooper
|-
|-
|9.5 (-104)
|Josh Jacobs
|-
|72.5 (-113)
|20.5 (-113)
|Michael Mayer
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Jakobi Meyers
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|Aidan O'Connell
|209.5 (-113)
|4.5 (-113)
|-
|Hunter Renfrow
|-
|-
|12.5 (-113)
More Giants Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Saquon Barkley
|-
|76.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
|Daniel Jones
|190.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Darius Slayton
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Jalin Hyatt
|-
|-
|18.5 (-113)
