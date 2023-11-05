On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Paul Cotter going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

Cotter has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

Cotter's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

