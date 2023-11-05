For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Michael Amadio a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Amadio stats and insights

Amadio has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (two shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Amadio averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

