The Vegas Golden Knights, with Mark Stone, take the ice Sunday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Stone against the Ducks, we have plenty of info to help.

Mark Stone vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:27 per game on the ice, is +3.

In three of 12 games this season, Stone has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Stone has a point in seven games this season (out of 12), including multiple points three times.

In five of 12 games this year, Stone has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Stone's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Stone Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 12 Games 3 12 Points 1 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

