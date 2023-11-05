Will Josh Jacobs Score a Touchdown Against the Giants in Week 9?
Will Josh Jacobs pay out his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Las Vegas Raiders play the New York Giants on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.
Will Josh Jacobs score a touchdown against the Giants?
Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Jacobs has had 133 attempts for a team-leading 408 rushing yards (51.0 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- Jacobs also has 28 catches for 242 receiving yards (30.3 per game).
- Jacobs has found the end zone on the ground in three games this year.
Josh Jacobs Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|19
|48
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|9
|-2
|0
|5
|51
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|17
|62
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|17
|58
|1
|8
|81
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|20
|69
|1
|5
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|25
|77
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|11
|35
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|15
|61
|1
|2
|27
|0
