Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has a favorable matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the New York Giants. The Giants are conceding the ninth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 127.4 per game.

Jacobs, on 133 carries, has a team-leading 408 rushing yards (51 ypg). He's scored three rushing TDs. Jacobs also averages 30.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 28 balls for 242 yards on the season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jacobs and the Raiders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacobs vs. the Giants

Jacobs vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 76 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 76 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Giants have allowed 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

The Giants have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Giants surrender 127.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Giants' defense is ranked 28th in the league with 10 rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Raiders vs Giants on Fubo!

Josh Jacobs Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 69.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jacobs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jacobs Rushing Insights

Jacobs has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in eight opportunities this season.

The Raiders pass on 59.3% of their plays and run on 40.7%. They are 28th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 73.9% of his team's 180 rushing attempts this season (133).

Jacobs has rushed for a score in three of his games this season but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has three total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

He has 27 red zone rushing carries (71.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Josh Jacobs Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-120)

Jacobs Receiving Insights

Jacobs, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of eight games this season.

Jacobs has 16.4% of his team's target share (43 targets on 262 passing attempts).

He has 242 receiving yards on 43 targets to rank 115th in NFL play with 5.6 yards per target.

Jacobs, in eight games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Jacobs has been targeted six times in the red zone (14.6% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jacobs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 25 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD 11 TAR / 8 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.