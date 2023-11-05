Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks play at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Golden Knights-Ducks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In four of 12 games this season, Marchessault has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In seven of 12 games this year, Marchessault has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of 12 games this season, Marchessault has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Marchessault hits the over on his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 12 Games 4 9 Points 1 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.