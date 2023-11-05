Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 5?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in four of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Ducks this season in one game (two shots).
- Marchessault has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- Marchessault averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
