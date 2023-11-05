On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in four of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Ducks this season in one game (two shots).

Marchessault has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

Marchessault averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

