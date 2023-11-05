The Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants are scheduled to meet in a Week 9 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Meyers' 38 catches are good enough for 404 yards (57.7 per game) and five scores. He has been targeted 57 times.

Meyers has had a touchdown catch in four of seven games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Jakobi Meyers Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 10 9 81 2 Week 3 Steelers 12 7 85 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Packers 10 7 75 1 Week 6 Patriots 7 5 61 1 Week 7 @Bears 13 7 50 1 Week 8 @Lions 1 1 19 0

