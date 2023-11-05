Jakobi Meyers will be running routes against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Las Vegas Raiders take on the New York Giants in Week 9, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Meyers' 38 receptions have gotten him 404 yards (for an average of 57.7 per game) and five scores. He has been targeted 57 times.

Meyers vs. the Giants

Meyers vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed four opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Giants have conceded a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

New York has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 211.5 passing yards the Giants yield per game makes them the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Giants' defense is 11th in the NFL by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (nine total passing TDs).

Jakobi Meyers Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Meyers Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this year, Meyers has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Meyers has received 21.8% of his team's 262 passing attempts this season (57 targets).

He has 404 receiving yards on 57 targets to rank 81st in league play with 7.1 yards per target.

Meyers has hauled in a touchdown pass in four of seven games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored five of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (41.7%).

With 11 red zone targets, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

Meyers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 TAR / 7 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 7 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.