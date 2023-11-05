The Vegas Golden Knights, Jack Eichel among them, meet the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Fancy a bet on Eichel in the Golden Knights-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Eichel vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel has averaged 20:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

In four of 12 games this season, Eichel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 12 games this year, Eichel has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Eichel has an assist in six of 12 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Eichel's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Eichel has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eichel Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 12 Games 3 12 Points 5 5 Goals 2 7 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.