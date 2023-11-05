The Vegas Golden Knights, with Ivan Barbashev, take the ice Sunday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Barbashev are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:05 per game on the ice, is +3.

Barbashev has a goal in three of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Barbashev has a point in three of 12 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Barbashev has had an assist in one of 12 games this season.

Barbashev has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barbashev has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 12 Games 3 4 Points 0 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.