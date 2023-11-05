Can we count on Ivan Barbashev scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barbashev stats and insights

Barbashev has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Barbashev has scored one goal on the power play.

Barbashev averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.