Can we count on Ivan Barbashev scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Barbashev stats and insights

  • Barbashev has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Barbashev has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Barbashev averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Ducks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

