Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow will face the New York Giants and their 12th-ranked passing defense in Week 9, starting at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

So far this year Renfrow has 10 grabs (on 16 targets) for 92 yards, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Renfrow and the Raiders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Renfrow vs. the Giants

Renfrow vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Giants have surrendered a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The pass defense of the Giants is allowing 211.5 yards per outing this year, which ranks 12th in the league.

Opponents of the Giants have scored nine touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Giants' defense is 11th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Raiders vs Giants on Fubo!

Hunter Renfrow Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Renfrow with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Renfrow Receiving Insights

Renfrow has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of five games this year.

Renfrow has been targeted on 16 of his team's 262 passing attempts this season (6.1% target share).

He averages 5.8 yards per target this season (92 yards on 16 targets).

Having played six games this season, Renfrow has not had a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Renfrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.