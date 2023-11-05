Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on William Karlsson, Mason McTavish and others in the Vegas Golden Knights-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Honda Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Karlsson has been vital to Vegas this season, with 15 points in 12 games.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 2 vs. Jets Nov. 2 1 1 2 1 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 1 1 1 at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 1

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Jack Eichel has 12 points (one per game), scoring five goals and adding seven assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 4 vs. Jets Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 1 1 4 at Kings Oct. 28 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 0 1 1 1

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Mark Stone has 12 total points for Vegas, with four goals and eight assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 2 4 5 vs. Jets Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 at Kings Oct. 28 1 0 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

McTavish's 12 points are important for Anaheim. He has put up five goals and seven assists in 10 games.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Oct. 30 2 1 3 5 at Flyers Oct. 28 0 2 2 3 at Bruins Oct. 26 1 0 1 3 at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 0 1 1 1

