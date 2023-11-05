Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Ducks on November 5, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on William Karlsson, Mason McTavish and others in the Vegas Golden Knights-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Honda Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Karlsson has been vital to Vegas this season, with 15 points in 12 games.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Jack Eichel has 12 points (one per game), scoring five goals and adding seven assists.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Mark Stone has 12 total points for Vegas, with four goals and eight assists.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
McTavish's 12 points are important for Anaheim. He has put up five goals and seven assists in 10 games.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Oct. 30
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
