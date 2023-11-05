The Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1) carry a four-game win streak into a road matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (6-4), who have won five in a row, on Sunday, November 5 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-175) Ducks (+145) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won eight of their nine games when favored on the moneyline this season (88.9%).

Vegas has a record of 5-1 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (83.3% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Vegas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in six of 12 games this season.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 47 (2nd) Goals 33 (18th) 24 (4th) Goals Allowed 30 (10th) 11 (6th) Power Play Goals 6 (18th) 4 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (27th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights' 47 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have given up the fourth-fewest goals in league play this season, 24 (only two per game).

The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +23 this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.