Golden Knights vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1) carry a four-game win streak into a road matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (6-4), who have won five in a row, on Sunday, November 5 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-175)
|Ducks (+145)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won eight of their nine games when favored on the moneyline this season (88.9%).
- Vegas has a record of 5-1 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (83.3% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 63.6%.
- Vegas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in six of 12 games this season.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Ducks Player Props
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|47 (2nd)
|Goals
|33 (18th)
|24 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|30 (10th)
|11 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (18th)
|4 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (27th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights' 47 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have given up the fourth-fewest goals in league play this season, 24 (only two per game).
- The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +23 this season.
