The Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone and the Anaheim Ducks' Frank Vatrano will be two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Honda Center.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Vegas, William Karlsson has 15 points in 12 games (six goals, nine assists).

Through 12 games, Jack Eichel has scored five goals and picked up seven assists.

Stone has 12 points for Vegas, via four goals and eight assists.

Logan Thompson (5-0-0) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .931% save percentage is ninth-best in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Ducks Players to Watch

Anaheim's Mason McTavish has totaled seven assists and five goals in 10 games. That's good for 12 points.

Ryan Strome is a top scorer for Anaheim, with 11 total points this season. In nine games, he has netted two goals and provided nine assists.

This season, Anaheim's Vatrano has 10 points (nine goals, one assist) this season.

In the crease, John Gibson has a record of 1-3-0 in five games this season, conceding 12 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 111 saves and a .902 save percentage, 33rd in the league.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 3rd 3.92 Goals Scored 3.3 11th 2nd 2 Goals Allowed 3 13th 26th 29 Shots 28.1 28th 17th 30.8 Shots Allowed 32.5 23rd 9th 25.58% Power Play % 18.18% 18th 5th 89.19% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 19th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.