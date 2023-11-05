Golden Knights vs. Ducks November 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone and the Anaheim Ducks' Frank Vatrano will be two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Honda Center.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-175)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSC,BSSD,SCRIPPS
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- One of the major offensive players this season for Vegas, William Karlsson has 15 points in 12 games (six goals, nine assists).
- Through 12 games, Jack Eichel has scored five goals and picked up seven assists.
- Stone has 12 points for Vegas, via four goals and eight assists.
- Logan Thompson (5-0-0) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .931% save percentage is ninth-best in the NHL.
Ducks Players to Watch
- Anaheim's Mason McTavish has totaled seven assists and five goals in 10 games. That's good for 12 points.
- Ryan Strome is a top scorer for Anaheim, with 11 total points this season. In nine games, he has netted two goals and provided nine assists.
- This season, Anaheim's Vatrano has 10 points (nine goals, one assist) this season.
- In the crease, John Gibson has a record of 1-3-0 in five games this season, conceding 12 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 111 saves and a .902 save percentage, 33rd in the league.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|3rd
|3.92
|Goals Scored
|3.3
|11th
|2nd
|2
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|26th
|29
|Shots
|28.1
|28th
|17th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|23rd
|9th
|25.58%
|Power Play %
|18.18%
|18th
|5th
|89.19%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.92%
|19th
