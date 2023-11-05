Golden Knights vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 5
Two streaking clubs meet when the Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1) go on the road to play the Anaheim Ducks (6-4) at Honda Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS. The Golden Knights have won four in a row, and the Ducks are on a five-game win streak.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Ducks 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Golden Knights vs Ducks Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights (11-0-1 overall) have a 3-1-4 record in matchups that have required overtime.
- Vegas has three points (1-0-1) in the two games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Vegas has won both games this season when it scored two goals (2-0-0, four points).
- The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 10 times, and are 9-0-1 in those games (to register 19 points).
- In the three games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won every time (six points).
- When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 6-0-1 (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|3rd
|3.92
|Goals Scored
|3.3
|11th
|2nd
|2
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|26th
|29
|Shots
|28.1
|28th
|17th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|23rd
|9th
|25.58%
|Power Play %
|18.18%
|18th
|5th
|89.19%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.92%
|19th
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
