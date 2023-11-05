Two streaking clubs meet when the Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1) go on the road to play the Anaheim Ducks (6-4) at Honda Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS. The Golden Knights have won four in a row, and the Ducks are on a five-game win streak.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Sunday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Ducks 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+145)

Ducks (+145) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (11-0-1 overall) have a 3-1-4 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Vegas has three points (1-0-1) in the two games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Vegas has won both games this season when it scored two goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 10 times, and are 9-0-1 in those games (to register 19 points).

In the three games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won every time (six points).

When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 6-0-1 (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 3rd 3.92 Goals Scored 3.3 11th 2nd 2 Goals Allowed 3 13th 26th 29 Shots 28.1 28th 17th 30.8 Shots Allowed 32.5 23rd 9th 25.58% Power Play % 18.18% 18th 5th 89.19% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 19th

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

