Golden Knights vs. Ducks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 5
Sunday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the heavily favored Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1) and the Anaheim Ducks (6-4) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The Golden Knights are -175 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Ducks (+145) in the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Ducks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-175
|+145
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-172
|+142
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Betting Trends
- In six of 12 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
- The Golden Knights have been victorious in eight of their nine games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (88.9%).
- This season the Ducks have five wins in the nine games in which they've been an underdog.
- Vegas is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.
- Anaheim has gone 4-4 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +145 or longer on the moneyline.
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jack Eichel
|0.5 (-118)
|1.5 (+170)
|3.5 (-120)
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+110)
|0.5 (-139)
|2.5 (-105)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+120)
|0.5 (-111)
|2.5 (+120)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.