Sunday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the heavily favored Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1) and the Anaheim Ducks (6-4) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The Golden Knights are -175 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Ducks (+145) in the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Betting Trends

In six of 12 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Golden Knights have been victorious in eight of their nine games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (88.9%).

This season the Ducks have five wins in the nine games in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Anaheim has gone 4-4 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jack Eichel 0.5 (-118) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (-120) Shea Theodore 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-105) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-111) 2.5 (+120)

