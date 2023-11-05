How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 5
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:12 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1), winners of four games in a row, travel to face the Anaheim Ducks (6-4) -- who've won five straight -- on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS to watch the Golden Knights and the Ducks take the ice.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|Ducks
|4-1 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have given up 24 total goals (only 2.0 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 47 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|12
|6
|9
|15
|6
|9
|60.3%
|Jack Eichel
|12
|5
|7
|12
|7
|11
|45.9%
|Mark Stone
|12
|4
|8
|12
|9
|17
|-
|Shea Theodore
|12
|3
|8
|11
|9
|6
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|12
|2
|8
|10
|3
|4
|52.2%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 30 goals given up (3.0 per game) is 10th in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 33 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 18th in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 26 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mason McTavish
|10
|5
|7
|12
|4
|1
|53.8%
|Ryan Strome
|9
|2
|9
|11
|5
|6
|34.3%
|Frank Vatrano
|10
|9
|1
|10
|1
|5
|50%
|Troy Terry
|10
|5
|4
|9
|4
|7
|0%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|10
|1
|6
|7
|3
|1
|-
