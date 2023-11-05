The Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1), winners of four games in a row, travel to face the Anaheim Ducks (6-4) -- who've won five straight -- on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Golden Knights vs Ducks Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/14/2023 Golden Knights Ducks 4-1 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 24 total goals (only 2.0 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights' 47 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Karlsson 12 6 9 15 6 9 60.3% Jack Eichel 12 5 7 12 7 11 45.9% Mark Stone 12 4 8 12 9 17 - Shea Theodore 12 3 8 11 9 6 - Chandler Stephenson 12 2 8 10 3 4 52.2%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 30 goals given up (3.0 per game) is 10th in the NHL.

The Ducks' 33 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 18th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 26 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.

Ducks Key Players