As they gear up to play the Anaheim Ducks (6-4) on Sunday, November 5 at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Whitecloud D Out Upper Body Nicolas Roy C Out Undisclosed Isaiah Saville G Out Undisclosed Danill Miromanov D Out Undisclosed Nicolas Hague D Out Lower Body

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Chase De Leo C Out Knee Alex Killorn LW Out Finger Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Ryan Strome LW Questionable Illness John Gibson G Questionable Upper Body

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 47 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

Its +23 goal differential is the second-best in the league.

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 33 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 18th in the NHL.

Anaheim concedes three goals per game (30 total), the 10th-fewest in the league.

They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +3.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-175) Ducks (+145) 6

