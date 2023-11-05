Golden Knights vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - November 5
As they gear up to play the Anaheim Ducks (6-4) on Sunday, November 5 at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1) have five players currently listed on the injury report.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicolas Roy
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Isaiah Saville
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Danill Miromanov
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Nicolas Hague
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Chase De Leo
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Alex Killorn
|LW
|Out
|Finger
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Ryan Strome
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
|John Gibson
|G
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 47 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Its +23 goal differential is the second-best in the league.
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks' 33 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 18th in the NHL.
- Anaheim concedes three goals per game (30 total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +3.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-175)
|Ducks (+145)
|6
