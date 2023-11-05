At Allegiant Stadium in Week 9, the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams will be facing the New York Giants pass defense and Jason Pinnock. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Raiders vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants 71.9 9 18 69 9.86

Davante Adams vs. Jason Pinnock Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams has hauled in 47 catches for 539 yards (67.4 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

In terms of the passing game, Las Vegas is averaging 198.3 yards (1,586 total), which ranks the team No. 19 in the league.

The Raiders are just 27th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 15.8 points per game.

Las Vegas has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 32.8 times per contest, which is ninth in the league.

In the red zone, the Raiders have been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 41 times, which ranks them fourth in the NFL.

Jason Pinnock & the Giants' Defense

Jason Pinnock leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 43 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York has surrendered 1,692 total passing yards (16th in NFL) and rank 18th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).

So far this season, the Giants are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, allowing 23.4 points per game (25th in NFL).

Four players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New York this season.

The Giants have given up a touchdown pass to nine players this season.

Davante Adams vs. Jason Pinnock Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Jason Pinnock Rec. Targets 78 18 Def. Targets Receptions 47 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 539 43 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.4 5.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 140 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

