The Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams will face the New York Giants' defense and Deonte Banks in Week 9 action at Allegiant Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Raiders pass catchers' matchup against the Giants pass defense.

Raiders vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants 71.9 9 19 70 9.89

Davante Adams vs. Deonte Banks Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams leads his squad with 539 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 47 receptions (out of 78 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

In the air, Las Vegas is 19th in passing yards in the NFL with 1,586, or 198.3 per game.

The Raiders are just 28th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 15.8 points per game.

Las Vegas carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 32.8 times per game (10th-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Raiders have been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, airing it out 41 times, which ranks them fourth in the league.

Deonte Banks & the Giants' Defense

Deonte Banks has a team-leading one interception to go along with 26 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York's D ranks 15th in the NFL with 1,692 passing yards allowed (211.5 per game) and 11th with nine passing touchdowns allowed.

This year, the Giants are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 187 points surrendered (23.4 per game). They also rank 24th in total yards allowed (2,711).

Four players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New York this season.

Nine players have hauled in a touchdown against the Giants this season.

Davante Adams vs. Deonte Banks Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Deonte Banks Rec. Targets 78 51 Def. Targets Receptions 47 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 539 26 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.4 3.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 140 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

