When Davante Adams suits up for the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 9 matchup versus the New York Giants (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Davante Adams score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Adams has 47 receptions (78 targets) and tops the Raiders with 539 yards receiving (67.4 per game) plus three TDs.

In two of eight games this season, Adams has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Davante Adams Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0 Week 5 Packers 4 4 45 0 Week 6 Patriots 5 2 29 0 Week 7 @Bears 12 7 57 0 Week 8 @Lions 7 1 11 0

