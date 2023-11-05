The Vegas Golden Knights, Chandler Stephenson among them, play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. There are prop bets for Stephenson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson has averaged 19:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Stephenson has a goal in two of 12 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of 12 games this year, Stephenson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Stephenson has an assist in six of 12 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 63.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 12 Games 4 10 Points 5 2 Goals 2 8 Assists 3

