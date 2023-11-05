Will Chandler Stephenson Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 5?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Chandler Stephenson going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Stephenson stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- Stephenson has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Stephenson's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
