On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Chandler Stephenson going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stephenson stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

Stephenson has picked up three assists on the power play.

Stephenson's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.