The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brett Howden light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

Howden has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Howden has zero points on the power play.

Howden's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

