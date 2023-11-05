Should you bet on Brandon Bolden finding his way into the end zone in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Brandon Bolden score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2800 (Bet $10 to win $280.00 if he scores a TD)

Bolden rushed for 5.1 yards per game last season. He also scored one TD.

In eight games last season, he did not rush for a single touchdown.

In one of eight games last year, he had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Brandon Bolden Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 3 7 0 2 21 1 Week 3 @Titans 3 17 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 1 5 0 3 29 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 16 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 17 49ers 8 32 0 0 0 0

