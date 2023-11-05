Austin Hooper has a decent matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders face the New York Giants in Week 9 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Giants have given up 211.5 passing yards per game, 12th in the league.

Hooper has racked up 118 receiving yards on 12 catches this year, averaging 16.9 yards per game.

Hooper vs. the Giants

Hooper vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 6 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 6 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 211.5 passing yards the Giants give up per contest makes them the 12th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this year, the Giants have conceded nine passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks 11th among NFL teams.

Raiders Player Previews

Austin Hooper Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-110)

Hooper Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, Hooper has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Hooper has 5.0% of his team's target share (13 targets on 262 passing attempts).

He has averaged 9.1 yards per target (118 yards on 13 targets).

Having played seven games this season, Hooper has not had a TD reception.

Hooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

