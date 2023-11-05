Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights will play on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Looking to wager on Pietrangelo's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Pietrangelo has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 13:56 on the ice per game.

Pietrangelo has yet to score a goal through seven games this season.

Pietrangelo has a point in four of seven games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of seven games this year, Pietrangelo has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Pietrangelo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 7 Games 4 5 Points 1 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.