On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Alex Pietrangelo going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Pietrangelo stats and insights

Pietrangelo is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

