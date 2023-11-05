Will Alex Pietrangelo Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 5?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Alex Pietrangelo going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pietrangelo stats and insights
- Pietrangelo is yet to score through seven games this season.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.