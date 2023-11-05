Will Alec Martinez Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 5?
Will Alec Martinez find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Martinez stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, Martinez scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- Martinez has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Martinez's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
