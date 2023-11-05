Will Alec Martinez find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinez stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Martinez scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

Martinez has picked up one assist on the power play.

Martinez's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

