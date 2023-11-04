The Vegas Golden Knights, including William Karlsson, are in action Saturday versus the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Karlsson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Karlsson vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 16:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

In four of 11 games this season, Karlsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 11 games this season, Karlsson has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 11 games this year, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Karlsson goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 11 Games 3 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.