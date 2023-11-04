When the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will William Karlsson light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Karlsson stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Karlsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

On the power play, Karlsson has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 21.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 13.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.