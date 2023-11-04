The Week 10 college football schedule included one game with UAC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Lincoln (CA) vs. Southern Utah

Week 10 UAC Results

Southern Utah 35 Lincoln (CA) 6

Southern Utah Leaders

Passing: Justin Miller (17-for-30, 252 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)

Justin Miller (17-for-30, 252 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Grady Robison (7 ATT, 67 YDS)

Grady Robison (7 ATT, 67 YDS) Receiving: Isaiah Wooden (0 TAR, 7 REC, 168 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Southern Utah Lincoln (CA) 474 Total Yards 0 288 Passing Yards 0 186 Rushing Yards 0 3 Turnovers 2

Next Week's UAC Games

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Austin Peay Governors

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Fortera Stadium

Fortera Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Tarleton State Texans at Abilene Christian Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Homer Bryce Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Central Arkansas Bears

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

First Security Field at Estes Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

