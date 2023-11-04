Oddsmakers heavily favor the UNLV Rebels (6-2) when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between MWC foes at University Stadium (NM). UNLV is favored by 10 points. The over/under is set at 61.5.

UNLV is totaling 427.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 43rd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Rebels rank 90th, giving up 394.3 yards per contest. In terms of total offense, New Mexico ranks 61st in the FBS (396.9 total yards per game) and 106th on defense (407.6 total yards allowed per contest).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. New Mexico Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

University Stadium (NM) TV Channel: MW Network

UNLV vs New Mexico Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UNLV -10 -110 -110 61.5 -105 -115 -400 +300

Looking to place a bet on UNLV vs. New Mexico? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UNLV Recent Performance

The Rebels have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, producing 477.0 total yards per game during that stretch (-6-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, giving up 386.0 total yards per game (79th).

Despite sporting the 73rd-ranked scoring offense over the last three contests (31.3 points per game), the Rebels rank -8-worst in scoring defense over that time frame (27.0 points allowed per game).

Although UNLV ranks -59-worst in pass defense over the previous three games (259.3 passing yards surrendered), it has been more competent on the offensive side of the ball with 292.7 passing yards per game (39th-ranked).

Over the Rebels' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 66th in rushing offense (184.3 rushing yards per game) and 88th in rushing defense (126.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Rebels have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

UNLV has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Week 10 MWC Betting Trends

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV has posted a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Rebels have been favored by 10 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

UNLV has hit the over in four of its seven games with a set total (57.1%).

UNLV has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

UNLV has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Rebels have an 80.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on UNLV to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has 1,579 yards passing for UNLV, completing 64.2% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 149 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 36 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball 81 times for 456 yards (57.0 per game), scoring two times.

Donavyn Lester has carried the ball 74 times for 377 yards (47.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Ricky White's 709 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 72 times and has collected 47 catches and four touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 35 passes for 356 yards (44.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Senika McKie has a total of 227 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 passes.

Jeffae Williams leads the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.

Jackson Woodard, UNLV's tackle leader, has 59 tackles and one interception this year.

Jaxen Turner has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 29 tackles and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.