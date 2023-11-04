The UNLV Rebels (6-2) will play a fellow MWC opponent, the New Mexico Lobos (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at University Stadium (NM). The Lobos are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under in this contest is 61.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNLV vs. New Mexico matchup.

UNLV vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNLV Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline BetMGM UNLV (-10) 61.5 -400 +300 FanDuel UNLV (-9.5) 60.5 -420 +320

Week 10 Odds

UNLV vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

UNLV has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Rebels have covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

New Mexico is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Lobos have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

