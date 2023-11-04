The UNLV Rebels (6-2) will play a fellow MWC opponent, the New Mexico Lobos (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at University Stadium (NM). The Lobos are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under in this contest is 61.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNLV vs. New Mexico matchup.

UNLV vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: MW Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNLV Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline
BetMGM UNLV (-10) 61.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UNLV (-9.5) 60.5 -420 +320 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

UNLV vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

  • UNLV has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
  • The Rebels have covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
  • New Mexico is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Lobos have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.