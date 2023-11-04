UNLV vs. New Mexico: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The UNLV Rebels (6-2) will play a fellow MWC opponent, the New Mexico Lobos (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at University Stadium (NM). The Lobos are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under in this contest is 61.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNLV vs. New Mexico matchup.
UNLV vs. New Mexico Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- City: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
UNLV vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNLV Moneyline
|New Mexico Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNLV (-10)
|61.5
|-400
|+300
|FanDuel
|UNLV (-9.5)
|60.5
|-420
|+320
UNLV vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- UNLV has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Rebels have covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- New Mexico is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Lobos have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.
