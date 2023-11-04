The UNLV Rebels (6-2) and the New Mexico Lobos (3-5) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at University Stadium (NM) in a battle of MWC opponents.

UNLV is putting up 427.3 yards per game on offense (43rd in the FBS), and rank 91st defensively, yielding 394.3 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, New Mexico is putting up 396.9 total yards per game (60th-ranked). It ranks 106th in the FBS defensively (407.6 total yards surrendered per game).

UNLV vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

UNLV vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

UNLV New Mexico 427.3 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.9 (70th) 394.3 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.6 (92nd) 204.8 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.3 (53rd) 222.5 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.6 (64th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 17 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (130th)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has thrown for 1,579 yards (197.4 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 149 rushing yards on 36 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Vincent Davis has 456 rushing yards on 81 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Donavyn Lester has carried the ball 74 times for 377 yards (47.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Ricky White's 709 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 72 times and has registered 47 catches and four touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 35 passes for 356 yards (44.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Senika McKie has a total of 227 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 throws.

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has recored 1,649 passing yards, or 206.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.3% of his passes and has tossed 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 13.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Jacory Merritt has rushed 100 times for 578 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Devon Dampier has run for 172 yards across 23 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hixon leads his team with 336 receiving yards on 26 catches with five touchdowns.

Caleb Medford has put together a 257-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 16 passes on 39 targets.

D.J. Washington's 21 receptions (on 40 targets) have netted him 246 yards (30.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

