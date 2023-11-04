In the game between the UNLV Rebels and New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, November 4 at 6:00 PM, our computer model expects the Rebels to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

UNLV vs. New Mexico Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (-10.5) Toss Up (60.5) UNLV 39, New Mexico 23

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels have an 80.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Rebels are 6-1-0 against the spread this year.

UNLV has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

The Rebels have played seven games this year and four of them have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, 4.6 more than the average point total for UNLV games this season.

New Mexico Betting Info (2023)

The Lobos have a 25.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Lobos have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

New Mexico is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season.

The Lobos have gone over in six of their seven games with a set total (85.7%).

The average over/under for New Mexico games this season is 9.7 less points than the point total of 60.5 for this outing.

Rebels vs. Lobos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UNLV 34.3 26.9 38.3 23.5 30.3 30.3 New Mexico 29.1 32.8 34.8 27.5 23.5 38.0

