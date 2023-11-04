The UNLV Rebels (6-2) and New Mexico Lobos (3-5) will battle in a clash of MWC opponents at University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is UNLV vs. New Mexico?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UNLV 38, New Mexico 23

UNLV 38, New Mexico 23 UNLV has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Rebels have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.

New Mexico has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.

This season, the Lobos have been at least a +360 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The Rebels have an 83.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UNLV (-12.5)



UNLV (-12.5) UNLV is 6-1-0 against the spread this year.

New Mexico owns a record of 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Lobos have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 12.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (57.5)



Over (57.5) This season, four of UNLV's eight games have gone over Saturday's total of 57.5 points.

In the New Mexico's eight games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 57.5.

The over/under for the contest of 57.5 is 5.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UNLV (34.3 points per game) and New Mexico (29.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 58.5 54 Implied Total AVG 33.9 33 34.5 ATS Record 6-1-0 2-1-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

New Mexico

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.8 55.8 47 Implied Total AVG 30.6 30 31 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-1-0 2-1-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

