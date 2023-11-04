The Utah Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker included, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Horton-Tucker, in his previous game (November 2 loss against the Magic), put up 15 points, eight assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Horton-Tucker, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+102)

Over 11.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+130)

Over 3.5 (+130) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-128)

Over 5.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-250)

Looking to bet on one or more of Horton-Tucker's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 115.8 points per contest last year made the Timberwolves the 18th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the NBA last year, allowing 44.7 per game.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves were ranked 10th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25 per game.

On defense, the Timberwolves allowed 12.3 made three-pointers per game last season, 16th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 24 15 1 6 0 1 0 1/16/2023 8 5 0 1 1 0 0 12/9/2022 10 0 1 2 0 0 1 10/21/2022 14 8 2 2 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.