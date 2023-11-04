The Vegas Golden Knights, Shea Theodore included, will meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Theodore intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Shea Theodore vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore's plus-minus this season, in 23:34 per game on the ice, is +6.

In three of 11 games this season, Theodore has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Theodore has a point in six games this year (out of 11), including multiple points three times.

In five of 11 games this year, Theodore has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Theodore's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

Theodore has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Theodore Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 11 Games 3 10 Points 0 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.