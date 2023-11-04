Will Shea Theodore Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 4?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Shea Theodore going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Shea Theodore score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Theodore stats and insights
- In three of 11 games this season, Theodore has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- Theodore averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
