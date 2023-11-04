When the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dorofeyev stats and insights

  • Dorofeyev has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • Dorofeyev has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 13.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

