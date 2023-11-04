For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Paul Cotter a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

Cotter has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He has a 23.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

