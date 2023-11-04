The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-6) host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between MWC rivals at Mackay Stadium. Hawaii is a 3.5-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 50.5 points.

It's been a hard stretch for Nevada, which ranks seventh-worst in scoring offense (18.0 points per game) and 22nd-worst in scoring defense (32.6 points per game allowed) in 2023. With 344.9 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Hawaii ranks 101st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 93rd, giving up 395.7 total yards per game.

Nevada vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: Reno, Nevada

Venue: Mackay Stadium

TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Nevada vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nevada -3.5 -105 -115 50.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Nevada Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Wolf Pack's offense struggle, ranking -75-worst in the FBS in total yards (342.3 total yards per game). They rank 72nd on the other side of the ball (373.3 total yards surrendered per game).

The last three games have seen the Wolf Pack's offense play poorly, ranking -28-worst in the FBS in points (22.3 points per game). They rank 95th defensively (23.0 points allowed per game).

Over the previous three contests, Nevada ranks -58-worst in passing offense (172.0 passing yards per game) and 17th-worst in passing defense (207.0 passing yards per game allowed).

Although the Wolf Pack rank -43-worst in run defense over the previous three games (166.3 rushing yards allowed), they've been more successful on the offensive side of the ball with 170.3 rushing yards per game (83rd-ranked).

The Wolf Pack have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three games.

In its past three games, Nevada has gone over the total twice.

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada has posted a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of Nevada's seven games with a set total.

Nevada is the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

Nevada has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wolf Pack's implied win probability is 64.9%.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 1,097 yards, completing 55.3% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 415 yards (51.9 ypg) on 95 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

This season, Sean Dollars has carried the ball 89 times for 290 yards (36.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Dalevon Campbell's 328 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 33 times and has registered 15 catches and one touchdown.

Jamaal Bell has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 252 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Spencer Curtis has racked up 19 grabs for 220 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Marcel Walker has racked up 2.0 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

So far Emany Johnson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has collected 59 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions this season.

