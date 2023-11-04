The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-6) will square off against a fellow MWC opponent, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors will attempt to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 50.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nevada vs. Hawaii matchup.

Nevada vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Nevada vs. Hawaii Betting Trends

Nevada is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

Hawaii has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.