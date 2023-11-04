Nevada vs. Hawaii: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-6) will square off against a fellow MWC opponent, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors will attempt to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 50.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nevada vs. Hawaii matchup.
Nevada vs. Hawaii Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: Spectrum Sports
- City: Reno, Nevada
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
Nevada vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nevada Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nevada (-3.5)
|50.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Nevada (-3.5)
|50.5
|-192
|+158
Nevada vs. Hawaii Betting Trends
- Nevada is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- Hawaii has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Rainbow Warriors have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
