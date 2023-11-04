The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-6) play a familiar opponent when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mackay Stadium in an MWC battle.

Nevada ranks 15th-worst in total offense (311.1 yards per game) and sixth-worst in total defense (459.5 yards per game allowed) this season. From an offensive perspective, Hawaii is posting 344.9 total yards per game (101st-ranked). It ranks 94th in the FBS on defense (395.7 total yards surrendered per game).

Nevada vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: Spectrum Sports

City: Reno, Nevada

Venue: Mackay Stadium

Nevada vs. Hawaii Key Statistics

Nevada Hawaii 311.1 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.9 (79th) 459.5 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.7 (117th) 130.0 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 57.1 (133rd) 181.1 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.8 (21st) 12 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (131st) 12 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (127th)

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has been a dual threat for Nevada so far this season. He has 1,097 passing yards, completing 55.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 415 yards (51.9 ypg) on 95 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

This season, Sean Dollars has carried the ball 89 times for 290 yards (36.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Dalevon Campbell's leads his squad with 328 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 receptions (out of 33 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jamaal Bell has put together a 252-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 29 passes on 49 targets.

Spencer Curtis has racked up 19 catches for 220 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has recored 2,565 passing yards, or 285.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.9% of his passes and has collected 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Jordan Johnson has rushed 34 times for 198 yards.

Landon Sims has racked up 137 yards (on 31 carries) with one touchdown.

Steven McBride's 733 receiving yards (81.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 43 catches on 67 targets with eight touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has 51 receptions (on 83 targets) for a total of 572 yards (63.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Alex Perry's 21 catches (on 34 targets) have netted him 241 yards (26.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

